76ers' Justin Anderson: Averages 17.7 minutes in preseason

Anderson averaged 17.7 minutes per game over five games this preseason.

Anderson averaged 16.4 minutes per game last season between the Mavericks and 76ers. The 76ers are deep at the wing this season, making it unlikely for Anderson to see an increase in playing time.

