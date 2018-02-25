76ers' Justin Anderson: Doesn't play Saturday

Anderson (ankle) didn't take the floor during Saturday's game against the Magic.

On Feb. 14, it was reported that Anderson would be reevaluated in 7-to-10 days after suffering a high right ankle sprain. It's now surpassed that timetable and there's still no update on Anderson's availability moving forward. His next shot to play will come on Sunday against the Wizards, though for now, he can be considered questionable.