76ers' Justin Anderson: Doesn't play Saturday
Anderson (ankle) didn't take the floor during Saturday's game against the Magic.
On Feb. 14, it was reported that Anderson would be reevaluated in 7-to-10 days after suffering a high right ankle sprain. It's now surpassed that timetable and there's still no update on Anderson's availability moving forward. His next shot to play will come on Sunday against the Wizards, though for now, he can be considered questionable.
More News
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: To remain out Thursday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Will not return Monday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Another productive effort on second unit•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Scores bench-leading 11 points Friday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...