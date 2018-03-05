76ers' Justin Anderson: Doesn't see floor Sunday
Anderson (ankle) did not play Sunday against the Bucks.
While his status was never officially clarified, Anderson is likely still bothered by the ankle injury that's kept him off the floor since Feb. 12. Continue to consider the Virginia product day-to-day heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Hornets.
