76ers' Justin Anderson: Doubtful with shin splints Saturday

Anderson is doubtful for Saturday's matchup against the Nuggets due to shin splints, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Anderson missed 19 straight games while recovering from shin splints and was available to play during Thursday's contest against the Blazers, but ended up collecting a DNP-CD. It appears he may be still feeling too much discomfort to take the floor. More word on his status should emerge following Saturday's morning shootaround.