76ers' Justin Anderson: Expected back Thursday vs. Portland

Anderson (lower leg) is expected to play in Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Anderson has been sidelined for 19 straight games with shin splints, but was able to take part in practice over the weekend and is now trending towards making his return Thursday. He'll likely test the injury out during morning shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision on his status is made, though at this point, Anderson is expected to play. He could also see some significant restrictions early on considering the lengthy absence.