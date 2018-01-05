76ers' Justin Anderson: Expects to play Friday

Anderson (leg) is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Anderson has missed the last 23 games due to shin splints in his lest left leg, but he looks to be in line to finally make his return to the floor Friday night. Barring any setbacks between now and tip, expect Anderson to be dressed and ready to go against Detroit, but given his extended absence from the rotation, the wing will likely play a limited role as he's eased back into the swing of things.