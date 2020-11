Anderson has agreed to a two-year, partially-guaranteed contract with the 76ers, Paul Hudrick of ESPN Radio reports.

The 27-year-old, former No. 21 pick has bounced around the league since be drafted in 2015, making stops in Dallas, Philly, Atlanta and Brooklyn. He'll attempt to impress one of his former teams, the Sixers, and earn a rotational spot this season. For his career, Anderson is averaging 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game.