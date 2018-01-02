76ers' Justin Anderson: Listed as out for Wednesday

Anderson (leg) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs in the teams' official game notes.

Anderson was upgraded to questionable ahead of Saturday's game against the Nuggets and was able to go through portions of pregame warmups, but his return to the court will continue to be delayed. His next chance to play will be Friday against the Pistons.

