76ers' Justin Anderson: Listed as out Tuesday

Anderson (ankle) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Anderson has missed the last four games with a high right ankle sprain and isn't quite ready to make his return to the court. Until the Sixers announce Anderson is back to practicing in full, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming for the third-year wing. The Sixers next go into a back-to-back set on Thursday and Friday and it seems likely that Anderson will miss at least one of those contests.