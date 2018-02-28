76ers' Justin Anderson: Listed as out Tuesday
Anderson (ankle) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Anderson has missed the last four games with a high right ankle sprain and isn't quite ready to make his return to the court. Until the Sixers announce Anderson is back to practicing in full, a return shouldn't be considered forthcoming for the third-year wing. The Sixers next go into a back-to-back set on Thursday and Friday and it seems likely that Anderson will miss at least one of those contests.
More News
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Doesn't play Saturday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: To remain out Thursday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Will not return Monday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Another productive effort on second unit•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Scores bench-leading 11 points Friday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...