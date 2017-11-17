76ers' Justin Anderson: Out at least three weeks

Anderson will miss at least the next three weeks due to shin splints, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

Anderson has been battling the issue for a few days, and the Sixers have now opted to shut him down for the next three weeks in hopes that rest will do the trick. The 23-year-old had been averaging 13.4 minutes over his last five games, and his absence could equate to a slightly larger role for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

