76ers' Justin Anderson: Out at least three weeks
Anderson will miss at least the next three weeks due to shin splints, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Anderson has been battling the issue for a few days, and the Sixers have now opted to shut him down for the next three weeks in hopes that rest will do the trick. The 23-year-old had been averaging 13.4 minutes over his last five games, and his absence could equate to a slightly larger role for Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...