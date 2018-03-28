76ers' Justin Anderson: Out with sore ankle
Anderson is out for Wednesday's contest against the Knicks due to a sore ankle, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Anderson continues to battle a persistently sore ankle, which has caused him to miss four of the past 11 contests. His next opportunity to take the floor will come Friday against Atlanta.
