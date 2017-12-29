76ers' Justin Anderson: Picks up DNP-CD Thursday

Anderson was a DNP-CD in Thursday's loss to the Trail Blazers.

Anderson returned to availability after missing 19 games due to shin splints, but he did not enter the game as the Sixers fell 114-110. Eventually, Anderson will likely work his way back into a rotation spot off the bench, but he was only averaging 12.7 minutes per game prior to the absence, so he's not a fantasy consideration in most formats.

