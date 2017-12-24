76ers' Justin Anderson: Practices Sunday

Anderson (lower leg) practiced Sunday for the first time since suffering his injury but has been ruled out for Monday's game in New York, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

This is a big step in Anderson's recovery, and while he won't play on Christmas Day, it sounds like he could be returning to game action sooner than later. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Trevor Booker should continue to see the backup minutes at the forward spots while Anderson is out.