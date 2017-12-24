76ers' Justin Anderson: Practices Sunday
Anderson (lower leg) practiced Sunday for the first time since suffering his injury but has been ruled out for Monday's game in New York, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
This is a big step in Anderson's recovery, and while he won't play on Christmas Day, it sounds like he could be returning to game action sooner than later. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Trevor Booker should continue to see the backup minutes at the forward spots while Anderson is out.
More News
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Out at least three weeks•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Available to play Wednesday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Questionable Wednesday with sore shin•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Will remain with Sixers next season•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Averages 17.7 minutes in preseason•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...