76ers' Justin Anderson: Questionable for Friday
Anderson (leg) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Pistons.
Anderson has been out since mid-November while working back from shin splints in his left leg, though it appears he's finally nearing a return. He was able to go through portions of pregame warmups prior to Saturday's contest despite remaining out and there's a chance he does so again ahead of Friday's outing before a final decision is made. That said, it's still unclear if Anderson will officially be given the green light to play, so continue to monitor his status up until tip-off. Considering the lengthy absence, Anderson will likely have some limitations once back in the lineup.
