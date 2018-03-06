76ers' Justin Anderson: Questionable Tuesday

Anderson (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Anderson has missed eight straight games while nursing a right ankle sprain, which is still giving him enough discomfort to make him questionable Tuesday. That said, even if he does become available, it's unclear how much he'll play, as Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova have been added to the roster since Anderson initially went down with injury.