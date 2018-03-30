76ers' Justin Anderson: Questionable vs. Hawks
Anderson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Atlanta, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
An ankle injury has sidelined Anderson for the last two games, but the hope is that the swingman will be able to get back on the floor Friday night. Prior to the injury, Anderson had played at least 14 minutes in five straight games, though his production hasn't warranted attention in fantasy leagues of nearly any size.
