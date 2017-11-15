76ers' Justin Anderson: Questionable Wednesday with sore shin

Anderson is dealing with left shin soreness and is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

The fact that it's just listed as soreness likely means it's nothing serious, though Anderson will likely test it out during pregame warmups Wednesday before a final decision is made on his availability. Anderson has yet to reach the 20-minute mark for playing time this season, which heavily restricts his fantasy value, even when at full strength.