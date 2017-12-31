76ers' Justin Anderson: Remains out
Anderson (lower leg) will not play Saturday against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Anderson managed to go through portions of Saturday's pregame warmups, but apparently he still wasn't ready for his first action since Nov. 15. He won't have to wait long for his next opportunity for a return, as the 76ers face the Suns on Sunday.
More News
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Upgraded to questionable•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Doubtful with shin splints Saturday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Picks up DNP-CD Thursday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Will play Thursday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Expected back Thursday vs. Portland•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Practices Sunday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...