76ers' Justin Anderson: Remains out

Anderson (lower leg) will not play Saturday against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Anderson managed to go through portions of Saturday's pregame warmups, but apparently he still wasn't ready for his first action since Nov. 15. He won't have to wait long for his next opportunity for a return, as the 76ers face the Suns on Sunday.

