76ers' Justin Anderson: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win
Anderson had 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two steals, one rebound, and one assist in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 win over the Bulls.
Anderson finished with a season high in steals and matched his season high in scoring while earning 20-plus minutes for the first time in his 16 appearances during 2017-18. With several 76ers sidelined due to injuries, Anderson stepped up and played well. However, even if he were to start seeing a similar load of minutes going forward, Anderson would likely only be an attractive fantasy option in deeper leagues.
