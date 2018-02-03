76ers' Justin Anderson: Scores bench-leading 11 points Friday
Anderson scored 11 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-4 FT) to go with one rebound, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes during Friday's 103-97 win against Miami.
In his last six games, Anderson has chipped in 9.3 points in 19.3 minutes per night. However, on Friday, the guard was a super efficient 4-of-4 from the floor, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, in only 12 minutes of playing time. As of late, Anderson has shot a solid 60.0 percent on 5.8 shots per game in his last six contests. With Philadelphia rumored to be shopping for a guard on the trade market, Anderson's latest increase in production may be short lived. However, if the deadline passes and no deal is made, his value from the bench may only increase as he gets mores playing time.
