76ers' Justin Anderson: Scores season-high 25 points in Wednesday's win

Anderson tallied 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 130-95 win over the Bucks.

Anderson finished with a season high scoring total, more than doubling his previous best (12 points four different times) in 2017-18. While his role has been sporadic this season, Anderson delivered a quality performance in this one that might convince 76ers coach Brett Brown to keep him in his playoff rotation.