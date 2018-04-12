76ers' Justin Anderson: Scores season-high 25 points in Wednesday's win
Anderson tallied 25 points (9-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 130-95 win over the Bucks.
Anderson finished with a season high scoring total, more than doubling his previous best (12 points four different times) in 2017-18. While his role has been sporadic this season, Anderson delivered a quality performance in this one that might convince 76ers coach Brett Brown to keep him in his playoff rotation.
