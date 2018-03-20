76ers' Justin Anderson: Scores seven points in Monday's win

Anderson totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes during Monday's 108-94 win over the Hornets.

Anderson appears to have returned to full strength, and he has been a factor off the bench in these last two games. Robert Covington faced some foul trouble in both of these tilts, and Anderson has filled in effectively. As a result, it seems as if Anderson is in the process of solidifying a decent reserve role, but he's still best reserved for use in deep leagues.