76ers' Justin Anderson: Scores seven points in Monday's win
Anderson totaled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, and two assists in 20 minutes during Monday's 108-94 win over the Hornets.
Anderson appears to have returned to full strength, and he has been a factor off the bench in these last two games. Robert Covington faced some foul trouble in both of these tilts, and Anderson has filled in effectively. As a result, it seems as if Anderson is in the process of solidifying a decent reserve role, but he's still best reserved for use in deep leagues.
More News
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...