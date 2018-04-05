76ers' Justin Anderson: Scores two points in Wednesday's win

Anderson scored two points (1-1 FG) in four minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win over the Pistons.

Anderson saw three minutes in his first game back from a three-game absence with an ankle ailment, followed by 14 minutes of action in Tuesday's blowout win over the Nets. While Anderson averaged 18.2 minutes per night during the four-game stretch prior to his recent injury, his role remains very inconsistent.