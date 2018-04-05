76ers' Justin Anderson: Scores two points in Wednesday's win
Anderson scored two points (1-1 FG) in four minutes during Wednesday's 115-108 win over the Pistons.
Anderson saw three minutes in his first game back from a three-game absence with an ankle ailment, followed by 14 minutes of action in Tuesday's blowout win over the Nets. While Anderson averaged 18.2 minutes per night during the four-game stretch prior to his recent injury, his role remains very inconsistent.
More News
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Active and available Sunday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Doesn't play Friday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Questionable vs. Hawks•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Out with sore ankle•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Scores seven points in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Available Tuesday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...