76ers' Justin Anderson: Sees limited minutes in return

Anderson (leg) returned to the lineup Friday against the Pistons, going scoreless (0-3 3Pt) with four rebounds and one assist across eight minutes.

Anderson finally made his return after missing more than a month and a half of action due to shin splints. The 76ers, as expected, kept his time on the court brief, considering the plan is likely to ease Anderson back into the swing of the things following a lengthy absence. Once on a full workload, Anderson could serve as Robert Covington's backup at small forward, though it may be a week or two yet before he's cleared for a bigger workload. For that reason, he should continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes for the time being.