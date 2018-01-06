76ers' Justin Anderson: Sees limited minutes in return
Anderson (leg) returned to the lineup Friday against the Pistons, going scoreless (0-3 3Pt) with four rebounds and one assist across eight minutes.
Anderson finally made his return after missing more than a month and a half of action due to shin splints. The 76ers, as expected, kept his time on the court brief, considering the plan is likely to ease Anderson back into the swing of the things following a lengthy absence. Once on a full workload, Anderson could serve as Robert Covington's backup at small forward, though it may be a week or two yet before he's cleared for a bigger workload. For that reason, he should continue to be avoided for fantasy purposes for the time being.
More News
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Expects to play Friday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Questionable for Friday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Listed as out for Wednesday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Remains out•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Upgraded to questionable•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Doubtful with shin splints Saturday•
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...