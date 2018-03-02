76ers' Justin Anderson: To remain out Friday
Updating a previous note, Anderson (ankle) will remain out for Friday's contest against the Hornets, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
There was some confusion regarding Moore's phrasing of a previous report. Anderson will miss a seventh straight contest Friday with a sprained right ankle and should be considered day-to-day.
