76ers' Justin Anderson: To remain out Friday

Updating a previous note, Anderson (ankle) will remain out for Friday's contest against the Hornets, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

There was some confusion regarding Moore's phrasing of a previous report. Anderson will miss a seventh straight contest Friday with a sprained right ankle and should be considered day-to-day.

