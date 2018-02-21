76ers' Justin Anderson: To remain out Thursday
Anderson (ankle) will not play during Thursday's contest against the Bulls, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Anderson suffered a high ankle sprain during the team's Feb. 12 matchup against the Knicks and did not return, prompting him to miss the team's next contest. He'll remain out Thursday, which should allow for Marco Belinelli and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to see extra run.
