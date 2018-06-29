76ers' Justin Anderson: Undergoes tibia surgery
Anderson has undergone surgery on his left leg to alleviate recurring tibial stress syndrome and will be re-evaluated in two weeks and again in another 6-to-8 weeks, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports. An update on his status is expected to surface in approximately eight weeks.
Anderson logged some valuable minutes off the bench for the 76ers in 2017-18, averaging 6.2 points and 2.4 rebounds for the club while averaging 13.7 minutes per contest. Considering he underwent the procedure early in the offseason, Anderson will have a lot of time to rehab before training camp. However, a better grasp of his timetable should be revealed when the team provides another update in six weeks.
