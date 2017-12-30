76ers' Justin Anderson: Upgraded to questionable

Anderson (lower leg) has been upgraded to questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Anderson has missed 20 straight games while nursing shin splints, but could take the floor Saturday. Prior to his injury, he was seeing 12.7 minutes per game.

