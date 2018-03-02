76ers' Justin Anderson: Will be available Friday

Anderson (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against the Hornets, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Anderson has been out over the past six games while nursing a sprained right ankle, but is not on the injury report for Friday's affair. It unclear if he will have a spot in the rotation at this point, as the team has acquired both Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova while Anderson has been on the shelf.