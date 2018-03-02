76ers' Justin Anderson: Will be available Friday
Anderson (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against the Hornets, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
Anderson has been out over the past six games while nursing a sprained right ankle, but is not on the injury report for Friday's affair. It unclear if he will have a spot in the rotation at this point, as the team has acquired both Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova while Anderson has been on the shelf.
More News
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: To remain out Friday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Listed as out Tuesday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Doesn't play Saturday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: To remain out Thursday•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days•
-
76ers' Justin Anderson: Will not return Monday•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...