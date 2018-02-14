76ers' Justin Anderson: Will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days
Anderson (ankle) will be re-evaluated in 7-10 days, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
Anderson suffered a high right ankle sprain during Monday's contest against the Knicks, with X-rays coming back negative. He should be considered questionable for the team's first game following the All-Star break, which is Feb. 22 against Chicago. While Anderson remains out, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is a strong candidate to see extra run.
