76ers' Justin Anderson: Will be re-evaluated in two weeks
Anderson (lower leg) has increased his physical activities, which includes conditioning and basketball training, and will be re-evaluated in about two weeks, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.
Anderson continues to work his way back from shin splints, which have kept him out since mid-November. Despite the prolonged absence, there's been no indication he's experienced a setback. The 76ers aren't likely to rush him back, either, as they have solid wing depth.
