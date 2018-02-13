Play

76ers' Justin Anderson: Will not return Monday

Anderson will not return to Monday's game against the Knicks with a sprained right ankle, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Anderson suffered the ankle injury in the first half of Monday's game. X-rays were taken, however they came back negative. Until more information comes out, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Heat. Prior to the injury, Anderson recorded two points, one rebound and one assist over seven minutes.

