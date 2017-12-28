76ers' Justin Anderson: Will play Thursday vs. Trail Blazers
Anderson (lower leg) has been cleared to play in Thursday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Anderson has been ramping up his activity of late after missing the last 19 games with shin splints and after testing everything out during morning shootaround, he's now officially been given the green light to play. That said, Anderson could have some restrictions considering he's fresh off an extended absence, so fantasy owners may want to avoid the situation for awhile yet. Prior to the injury, Anderson was seeing minutes in the upper teens at best, which kept his fantasy value low.
