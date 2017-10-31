76ers' Justin Anderson: Will remain with Sixers next season

Anderson had his fourth-year option for the 2018-19 season picked up by the Sixers on Monday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Anderson is playing at the end of Philadelphia's rotation this season, and that trend will likely continue on for the rest of this season and into the fourth year of his current contract. At just 23 years old, however, there's still room for him to grow into something more than just an end-of-the-rotation player, although that will be a tough task considering he's surrounded by talent in Philadelphia with much higher upside.