76ers' Justin Edwards: Another absence coming Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (rest) is out for Friday's Summer League game against the Nets, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
After sitting out Wednesday's tilt against the Mavericks, Edwards will continue to have his reps managed and rest Friday. The 21-year-old swingman made six starts during the Summer League, averaging 12.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.5 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
76ers' Justin Edwards: Resting vs. Dallas•
-
76ers' Justin Edwards: Scores 15 in SL win•
-
76ers' Justin Edwards: Shooting woes in Summer League loss•
-
76ers' Justin Edwards: To sign three-year deal with Philly•
-
76ers' Justin Edwards: Won't play vs. Chicago•
-
76ers' Justin Edwards: Questionable to play Sunday•