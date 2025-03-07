Edwards (ankle) is starting Thursday's game against the Celtics.
Edwards carried a questionable tag right up until tipoff, but the team has since announced that he'll run with the starting unit Thursday. This marks his second straight start. Edwards put up 16 points across 37 minutes Monday against the Blazers.
More News
-
76ers' Justin Edwards: Iffy for Thursday•
-
76ers' Justin Edwards: Won't suit up Tuesday•
-
76ers' Justin Edwards: Uncertain to play Tuesday•
-
76ers' Justin Edwards: Day-to-day with ankle sprain•
-
76ers' Justin Edwards: Heads to locker room Monday•
-
76ers' Justin Edwards: Starting Monday vs. Portland•