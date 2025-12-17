Philadelphia recalled Edwards from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Tuesday, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Edwards was assigned to the Blue Coats on Monday and played in their 120-110 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday, when he tallied a game-high 37 points (13-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) along with four rebounds, one assist and six steals over 40 minutes. He's seen his playing time at the NBA level diminish as of late even in the absence of Kelly Oubre (knee), who has been sidelined since mid-November.