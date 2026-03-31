76ers' Justin Edwards: Barely sees floor Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards accumulated no counting stats in one minute during Monday's 119-109 loss to the Heat.
Edwards' role basically disappeared, logging just one minute in the loss. After playing a sizeable role for a one-week period earlier in the month, he can now be safely dropped across most fantasy leagues. As long as Philadelphia can remain healthy, Edwards is unlikely to play more than about 12 minutes on any given night.
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