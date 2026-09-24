Edwards is competing for a bench role with the 76ers this season, per Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com.

Philadelphia made obvious waves for the signing of LeBron James and acquisition of Jaylen Brown this summer, but the team made several other moves to fortify the second unit. They drafted Labaron Philon in the first round of the draft, also signing Anfernee Simons, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dean Wade. That likely leaves Edwards in need of an impressive training camp in order to stitch up an Opening Night reserve role.