Head coach Nick Nurse said postgame that Edwards is considered day-to-day after sustaining a left ankle sprain during Monday's 119-102 loss to the Trail Blazers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Edwards re-sprained the left ankle that he injured in practice during the All-Star break. He finished the game with 16 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 37 minutes before heading to the locker room. The 21-year-old previously missed three consecutive outings due to the left ankle sprain, though Nurse relayed that he'll travel with the team ahead of Tuesday's game against Minnesota, per Aaronson.