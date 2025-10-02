76ers' Justin Edwards: Expected to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (rest) is expected to be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Edwards took a seat for the final Summer League games due to rest purposes, but he'll be back in action during the preseason opener. He's competing for a depth role at both forward spots after emerging as a solid rotation player for the injury-depleted 76ers last season.
