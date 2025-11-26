Edwards exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent foot injury in the third quarter of Tuesday's game against the Magic, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Sixers lost Trenton Watford to an adductor injury in the second quarter, and now they might lose Edwards, another player who's been a serviceable contributor. Edwards has been a regular starter for the Sixers of late, and this game against the Magic was his fourth straight appearance in the first unit. He can be considered questionable to return until further notice.