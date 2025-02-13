Edwards is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Quentin Grimes will get the nod in Philadelphia's starting lineup Wednesday, forcing Edwards to the second unit despite the absence of Tyrese Maxey (knee). Edwards has averaged 7.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.7 steals in 20.3 minutes across 15 games off the 76ers' bench this season.