Edwards sustained an apparent leg injury toward the end of the fourth quarter and left for the locker room during Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Edwards appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain, staying down for an extended period before limping to the back. The 21-year-old out of Kentucky won't return in the final minute of the contest, and his status for Tuesday's game against Minnesota is now up in the air. Edwards will likely undergo further testing before the Sixers provide more details on the injury.