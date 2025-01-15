Edwards racked up 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 118-102 loss to Oklahoma City.

Edwards posted a team- and career-high 25 points off the bench, albeit in a losing effort. The 21-year-old saw extended run with most of the the Philadelphia rotation sidelined, including Joel Embiid (foot), Paul George (ankle), Tyrese Maxey (hand), Caleb Martin (groin) and KJ Martin (foot). Edwards is not likely to see extended playing time on a consistent basis, as most of the 76ers' rotation is considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's game against the Knicks.