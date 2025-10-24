76ers' Justin Edwards: Likely to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (ribs) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Edwards is dealing with a rib issue. However, he is trending toward playing to make his season debut. If he's unable to play, his next chance to get back on the floor will be Monday against the Magic.
