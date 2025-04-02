Edwards recorded six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 105-91 loss to New York.

Edwards has gone cold for the 76ers, hitting a combined 9-of-24 from the field over his last two games. His workloads have remained steady for the shorthanded 76ers, however, and fantasy managers will be hoping to see some positive regression with his shooting going forward after a terrific March.