Edwards logged 12 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and four steals over 29 minutes during the 76ers' 131-109 loss to the Pistons on Thursday.

The 76ers are dealing with injuries to multiple starters including Kelly Oubre (elbow) and Tyrese Maxey (finger), which led to Edwards making his sixth start of the season Thursday. Edwards took advantage of the opportunity by setting a season high in steals and came one rebound shy from recording his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign. Oubre is expected to be sidelined for at least two weeks, so Edwards could remain a starter for as long as the former is sidelined.