Edwards (ankle) will miss at least the next two games for the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Edwards will be sidelined for Thursday's game versus Boston and Saturday's game against Brooklyn at the minimum. He'll be re-evaluated early next week, but it's unclear if he'll be ready in time for Monday's game against Chicago. With Edwards sidelined, guys like Quentim Grimes and Ricky Council could see a bump in playing time.