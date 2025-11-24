Edwards posted seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 127-117 loss to the Heat.

Edwards made his third straight start due to the absence of Kelly Oubre (knee) and filled the stat sheet, providing two steals and two blocks in his 32 minutes. Edwards' minutes and usage have been trending upwards since being elevated to the starting lineup, and with Oubre out for a couple more weeks, the former may see himself in the starting lineup for the time being.